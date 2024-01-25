January 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Tech & ScienceUSAWorld

NASA announces end of history-making Mars helicopter mission

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: nasa's mars helicopter ingenuity makes its first flight
FILE PHOTO: The shadow of NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity is seen during its first flight on the planet April 19, 2021

NASA said on Thursday that its miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity, which in 2021 became the first aircraft to achieve powered flight on another planet, can no longer can fly, ending a mission that lasted far longer than originally planned.

“It is bittersweet that I must announce that Ingenuity, the ‘little helicopter that could’ … has now taken its last flight on Mars,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a recorded video posted on social media.

The U.S. space agency said Ingenuity struggled to communicate with Earth in its final days and that one of its carbon fiber rotorblades looked bent in a recent image taken by Perseverance, the rover from which Ingenuity deployed in 2021.

What began as a planned 30-day mission to demonstrate five short flights on Mars turned into a nearly three-year scientific endeavor involving 72 flights. Ingenuity flew a combined distance in its various flights that was 14 times farther than originally planned, NASA said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

US warned Iran of ‘terrorist threat’ before Islamic State attack -official

Reuters News Service

Palestinian embassy urges new approach to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Staff Reporter

US Senate border talks reach ‘critical moment,’ could imperil Ukraine aid

Reuters News Service

Gaza health ministry says 20 Palestinians killed in strike on food aid queue

Reuters News Service

Once bustling Jerusalem ‘like a desert’ says Palestinian shopkeeper

Reuters News Service

Russian woman jailed for 27 years for handing bomb to war blogger

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign