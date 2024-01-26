January 26, 2024

Another balcony collapses in Limassol

A balcony collapsed and fell from an apartment building in Germasogeia early on Friday morning, just over a month after a previous incident, also in the Limassol area.

No one was injured on Friday as the collapse happened just before dawn.

Parts of the stone from the building on Georgiou A Street fell onto a municipal path leading to a beach area that normally has heavy footfall.

Christos Papamichael a local councillor in Germasogeia posted photos on Facebook.

Luckily we did not mourn victims as the balcony in question is bordered by a pedestrian path leading to the beach and is used daily by many citizens,” he posted.

“The fall of the balcony highlights again the urgent need to take immediate and drastic measures to ensure the protection of the public with most important of all the implementation of a legislative regulation on the regular inspection of buildings.”

He added that the technical chamber Etek had repeatedly submitted “important and well documented suggestions on this issue and the state should finally take them seriously and take on its responsibilities”.

There have been several incidences of balconies falling in recent years. The last one was on December 13, again in Limassol, prompting more calls from civil engineers for lawmakers to create legislation for regular building inspections.

 

