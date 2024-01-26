January 26, 2024

North to restart Covid vaccinations

By Tom Cleaver01
The north is to recommence its Covid-19 vaccination programme on Monday, following an announcement by its ‘health ministry’.

The ‘ministry’ said booster vaccinations would be available to those over the age of 65 years old and those with high-risk chronic diseases.

The list of diseases included underlying lung, kidney, heart, or neurological diseases, people using immunosuppressant drugs, people with diabetes, and people with HIV.

In addition, the ‘ministry’ said it recommends that children aged between five and 11 years old and adolescents above the age of 12 receive a single dose of the Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine.

Vaccines for adults and adolescents will be available at a number of health centres across the north, while vaccines for children aged between five and 11 years old will only be available at the Emergency hospital in the northern Nicosia suburb of Gocmenkoy.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

