January 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

FM holds positive meetings in Oman

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
iman fm visit

Foreign Affairs Minister Constantinos Kombos said he held positive and forward looking discussions in Muscat, Oman on Sunday.

In a post on X, he said he was “delighted” to meet his counterpart, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi in Muscat on Sunday where they held “positive and forward-looking discussions”.

He said these focused on “boosting cooperation and further strengthening” bilateral ties.

Kombos added he is “looking forward to continuing our discussions in Nicosia”.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

ICT leading Cyprus’ GDP growth

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Venerating saints’ slippers ‘promotes fanaticism’

Nikolaos Prakas

Konia residents protest for removal of 5G tower

Nikolaos Prakas

What to expect this February in Limassol

Eleni Philippou

‘Etched in your memory forever’ – first meeting with sponsored child

Gina Agapiou

Holguin due in Cyprus, govt hopeful on Cyprus problem mobility

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign