January 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Holguin due in Cyprus, govt hopeful on Cyprus problem mobility

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
The new Cyprus envoy Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

The UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin arrives in Cyprus on Sunday evening, according to the UN in Cyprus.

This is Holguin’s first visit to the island since the announcement of her mandate in early January.

According to UN Secretary General’s Spokesperson at the UN Headquarters, Stephane Dujarric, on January 30, Holguin will meet separately with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders, Nikos Christodoulides and Ersin Tatar respectively.

It is expected that during her stay, she will also engage with a wide range of interlocutors, from local actors to civil society, including women and youth groups.

With the arrival in Cyprus of Holguin, the Cyprus government has noted that a period of mobility on the Cyprus problem is beginning, in which the government is entering with sincere political will, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis had said.

“We are entering a new period, a period of mobility in the Cyprus issue which is what we sought from the very beginning.” He noted that Holguin is to have a meeting with President, Nikos Christodoulides, on Tuesday, January 30.

“It is an important development”, the Spokesperson said, noting that, “we enter this new period, with sincere political will, to catalytically contribute to creating the conditions for the resumption of negotiations from the point where they were interrupted, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council”.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

