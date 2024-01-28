January 28, 2024

Huge police presence to prevent Grivas memorial rioting

By Nikolaos Prakas046
limassol grivas clash
Aerial capture of anti-riot police at Sunday's incidents in Limassol

A huge police presence presided over the memorial service for controversial Eoka General Georgios Grivas on Sunday, to avoid protests and rioting.

Over 200 officers were called in, along with the Aiantas water cannon. Specifically, there were 250 officers put it in place.

Police also brought two vehicles to the Eoka headquarters, and guests had to undergo a body search before entering.

According to police, only certain fans were also allowed to enter Grivas’ grave, while others watched on in the street.

Grivas is a controversial figure in Cypriot history, having called for union with Greece for many years, and believed to be the mastermind behind Eoka B’, who headed up the coup on July 15, 1974, used as an excuse for Turkey to invade five days later.

Last year, during Grivas’ memorial fighting broke out leading to the injury of six police officers.

His statue has been regularly vandalised with paint thrown on it throughout the years.

The government was represented by Rural Development Commissioner Charalambos Christofinas at the 2024 memorial.

