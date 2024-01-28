What to expect this February in Limassol

Peter and the Wolf brought to life as month kicks off at Rialto Theatre finds ELENI PHILIPPOU
Kickstarting next month’s performances at Limassol’s Rialto theatre is a family concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra that will bring the adventurous musical story Peter and the Wolf to life. Presented on February 3, the orchestra’s instruments will recount the tale, composed by Sergei Prokofiev, and add melodies to the story’s protagonists. The afternoon concert will include joyful and bold strings, a chirping flute, oboes, horns, banging timpani and more, to enchant young audience members.
A few days later, the songs of Yiannis Spanos will star in a concert titled I Will Remember You. February 7’s tribute performance will include songs by the Greek music composer from his New Wave repertoire to excerpts from the three anthologies. Singer Penny Xenaki will be accompanied by Elena Giannakou and Christos Sialis as well as a six-member orchestra.
On February 10, the Solo for Three theatre group will present the funny and erotic drama Venus in Fur. Presented in Greek, Davis Ives’ play raises questions about the power of gender roles and the nature of sexual desire. Directed by Maria Mannaridou-Karsera, the performance is suitable for an audience above 15 years old.
The following performance at Rialto Theatre will return to live music as Martino Tirimi will present some of the greatest works of the classical repertoire. The distinguished musician will step onto the stage on February 11 to perform Beethoven’s 7 Ländlerische Tänze WoO11 and Sonata No.32 in C minor Op.111. Schumann’s Fantasy in C major Op.17 and Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No.12.
A concert dedicated to the songs and fables of Cyprus is next on the calendar, bringing together singers, a seven-piece orchestra and shadow play. The concert focuses on the Cypriot dialect and other traditional elements of the island and music and shadow theatre unite on stage. Titled To The Very Edges, To The Ends of the World, the performance will be presented on February 15.
The focus on local music will continue throughout the month as the Quintus Ensemble and the Chamber Fusion String Quintet present the Cypriot Music Re… Visited concert on February 21. Journeying across Cypriot traditional music and contemporary works by Cypriot composers, this performance will present a dynamic sound of wind and string instruments with singing interventions by Tefkros Neocleous and Anna Aristidou.
The next concert is expected to fill Rialto Theatre as the popular Greek singer Yiannis Kotsiras takes the stage. Accompanied by his orchestra, the singer will present an exciting repertoire combining his older hits with more recent releases. The concert will also include a performance of Parathyro sto Apiro (A Window to Infinity), Kotsiras’ new song cycle.
Ending the month will be a two-day occasion of award-winning Greek short films. The Drama International Short Film Festival goes on tour and reaches Cyprus at the end of the month. In Limassol, it will screen nine films on February 27 and 28, bringing award-winning shorts to the big screen.
February at Rialto Theatre
Series of concerts, theatre performances and screenings. Throughout February. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. www.rialto.com.cy