Today’s weather: amber warning for storms and snow

The Cyprus meteorological department on Monday issued an amber warning for intense rain and storms that will remain in place until Wednesday evening.
The warning, in effect from 10pm on Monday until 10pm on Wednesday, is for severe local thunderstorms expected to affect mainly the northern and eastern areas of the island.
A hail warning is also in effect.
Rain is expected to fall at a rate of between 55 and 70 millimetres per hour.
The department urged businesses and members of the public to clear drainage wells ahead of the expected storms and to keep up to date with information and announcements.
Kitasweather private weather platform is forecasting substantial snowfall above approximately 1,500 metres during the orange warning period, reaching or exceeding 45 centimetres within 12 hours or less, or 55 cm within 24 hours or less.
“Between 1,100 and 1,500 metres, localised snow accumulation is expected to reach or exceed 25 centimetres within 12 hours or less, or 30 centimetres within 24 hours or less,” Kitasweather predicted.
Road networks in higher mountainous regions are anticipated to be particularly slippery and hazardous due to snow accumulation on road surfaces.
Later on Monday, the Larnaca municipality and the Sewerage Board of Larnaca (Sala) have announced that they implemented preventive measures in collaboration with other services ahead of the anticipated severe weather conditions.
According to a statement released by the municipality, “specialised crews conducted inspections and clean-ups of stormwater drainage systems in preparation for the expected adverse weather.”
People were called upon to take specific preventive measures, including “checking all stormwater drains located inside, in front of, near, or opposite their properties to ensure they are clear and have a natural flow.”
The municipality also advised the public to ensure that sewage drains are not covered with stones, boxes, skips, or machinery and to secure private properties and vehicles against the risk of floods.
Finally, the statement recommended that all owners of basements equip themselves with water pumps and check and maintain existing water pumps in underground structures.
The Larnaca municipality and Sala further called on those in need of sandbags to contact the Civil Defence at 24802034.
People requiring assistance from Sala or the municipality’s crews are urged to contact 24652075 and 97774487.