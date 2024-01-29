January 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Worker dies four months after accident

A 57-year-old Syrian national, Omar Alkata, who was critically injured in a work accident at a construction site in Peyia on September 25, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

While working on the construction site, he fell from a substantial height and suffered a cerebral haemorrhage.

After receiving emergency care on the spot, he was rushed to the Nicosia general hospital due to the severity of his injury.

He underwent surgery and was intubated at the intensive care unit.

However, he did not recover and the man, a permanent resident of Cyprus, died in hospital on Monday.

