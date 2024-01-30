January 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

BoCCF competition seeks illustrator for new publication

By Press Release00
The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BoCCF) announces a competition for the illustration of the book “How many degrees of myopia do you have?” – “Combien sont les degres de votre myopie?” by Katerina Papagaryfalou.

All Cypriot and Greek artists living in Cyprus or abroad are eligible to participate.

Each artist may submit only one proposal to the competition, which must express and complement the meaning of the work. Those who have been awarded in previous illustration competitions of the Cultural Foundation can participate after two years have passed since their previous award.

Works must be submitted by March 29, 2024.

The evaluation of the proposals will be undertaken by a four-member jury, to be set up by the BoCCF. The artist awarded the first prize will receive 1500,00 euros and undertake the illustration of the book, scheduled to be released in 2024.

The book “How many degrees of myopia do you have?” – “Combien sont les degres de votre myopie?” was awarded First Prize in the literary competition for Children’s or Teenage Anecdotal Fiction of the Cyprus Children’s Young People’s Book Society, sponsored by the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, which undertook the publication and distribution of the book.

Copies of the tender notice with all relevant information, as well as the text of the project, are available from the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (86-90 Faneromeni Street, Nicosia,)

Learn more about the terms of the competition and declaration of interest via the Cultural Foundation’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn) and by calling 22128175

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation

  • 86-90 Faneromeni Street, Nicosia 1011
  • Info:22-128157
  • www.boccf.org
