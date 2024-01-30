January 30, 2024

Man dies in Limassol traffic accident

By Nikolaos Prakas015
A man died on Tuesday afternoon from a traffic accident on the Kolossi-Akrotiri road in Limassol, police said.

The car, in which a father and his son were travelling, was hit by was hit by an oncoming vehicle driven by a British man, with his five-year-old daughter as a passenger.

Police said that the father from the first car was killed in the accident.

The son and the driver and the girl from the second car were taken to Limassol General for monitoring.

Bases police are investigating the cause of the accident.

 

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

