Wargaming announces six gaming educational programmes in Cyprus

Wargaming, an award-winning online game developer and publisher headquartered in Nicosia, on Tuesday announced a number of opportunities for students and recent graduates, which are set to take place in 2024.

According to the announcement, students and graduates will have the chance to master their skills under the guidance of gaming industry experts as the Wargaming Forge programme launches 6 online gaming educational courses in Cyprus.

The courses will focus on a number of key disciplines, including Software Engineering, Game LiveOps, Maintenance, 3D Art, 2D Art and visual effects (VFX).

The announcement noted that the programme’s curriculum incorporates a blend of practice and theory, providing access to unique information and expertise. Importantly, all six courses will be conducted online and free of charge.

In addition, it was noted that there is a particularly competitive selection process to enrol on the courses, as the number of seats is limited.

Moreover, candidates should meet some hard skills requirements such as mandatory English language for each course and basic programming skills for some of them, such as software engineering.

The company said that the best course listeners, who manage to fulfil all tasks and receive great feedback from the mentors, will be offered a paid internship at the Wargaming Cyprus office.

Additionally, candidates should be legally eligible to work in Cyprus (visas and work permits are not sponsored by Wargaming for these types of positions).

Last year Wargaming Forge strengthened collaboration with the universities in Cyprus. Two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were signed with the following institutions: the University of Cyprus and Cyprus University of Technology.

What is more, the Creative Research team in collaboration with universities, organised and conducted unpaid internships with students from the University of Nicosia and shared internships with UCLan students.

The enrollment for the Software Engineering and Game LiveOps programmes started on January 22, followed by 3D Art, 2D Art, and VFX on February 12, and, finally, the Maintenance programme on February 19.

Interested parties can apply for their desired internship here: https://wgforge.wargaming.com/, where they can also find more details about each programme.

“We see high interest in our educational and internship programs among young talents seeking career opportunities in computer gaming,” said Renata Tilmantaite, Head of Global Talent Acquisition at Wargaming.

“In 2023, approximately 5000 candidates applied for various Wargaming Forge early career programmes globally,” she added.

“We’re committed to developing our educational programmes throughout 2024 further, and these six disciplines are the entrance point for many candidates into one of the leading companies in the gaming sector,” Tilmantaite concluded.

It should be noted that in 2023, Wargaming Forge successfully launched 18 courses and internships worldwide with the support of 93 mentors.

In the past year, the company hired more than 40 people at various locations, all of whom successfully completed courses and internships.

Aside from its Nicosia-based office in Cyprus, Wargaming also has studios in Chicago, Prague, Shanghai, Kyiv, Tokyo, and Vilnius.