January 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
AsiaWorld

Black smoke rising from Japan thermal power plant after explosion

By Reuters News Service01
dcim100mediadji 0530.jpg
File photo: (Jihara19)

An explosion was heard and black smoke was reported rising from the Taketoyo thermal power station in Aichi prefecture in central Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

Black smoke was coming from the thermal power plant’s boiler facility, and the coal conveyor next to it was also on fire, according to NHK.

Firefighters were sent to the facility after receiving calls from witnesses, an official at the local fire department told Reuters.

There were no reports of injuries so far, local police told Reuters.

The power plant is run by JERA, Japan’s top utility. JERA did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

The Taketoyo plant’s generation capacity is 1,070 MW, which is among the largest in Japan in terms of single unit output, according to the JERA website.

The plant is located about 40 km (25 miles) south of Nagoya, the biggest city in central Japan.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Tehran warns US: we shall respond decisively to any type of attack

Reuters News Service

Biden raising money on Trump’s home turf in Florida

Reuters News Service

US court will not revisit ruling limiting voting rights lawsuits

Reuters News Service

Hamas official says it has received new proposal for three-stage truce

Reuters News Service

Italy protests to Hungary over Italian woman shackled in court

Reuters News Service

Two killed in blast claimed by Islamic State in Pakistan’s Balochistan region

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign