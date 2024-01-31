Cyprus Institute proposes smart farming Centre of Excellence

President of the Cyprus Institute Stavros Malas this week presented an innovative proposal for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Smart and Sustainable Farming (SMARTFARM) to the House Agriculture Committee.

Malas outlined the objectives of the SMARTFARM project, emphasising its core mission to enhance production and sustainability systems for sheep, goats, and cattle, as well as the production of dry food used in agriculture.

The initiative aims to showcase best practices in meat production, integrate cutting-edge technologies, and promote environmentally friendly practices in cattle breeding.

Malas acknowledged the substantial financial commitment required — a projected funding of €35 million.

This includes €15 million from the European Commission, €15 million from the Republic of Cyprus, and €5 million from the Cyprus Institute’s resources.

In pursuit of its goals, the SMARTFARM project places a strong emphasis on leveraging advanced technologies and early warning systems.

The primary objective is to enhance the productivity of sheep and goat farming, concurrently refining practices in cattle breeding with qualitative and quantitative improvements in the production process, adhering to environmentally friendly methods.

Diversifying domestic animal product production is another key aspect of the project. It focuses on meat and cheese products with enhanced quality and high nutritional value.

Crucially, the success of the project relies on collaboration with the Institute of Genetics and Environment (IGE).

This partnership involves deploying innovative smart agriculture technologies, encompassing data collection on plant production efficiency and quality, evaluating environmental and climatic factors affecting animal feed production, assessing soil quality, and applying large-scale genomic and phenotyping methods for genetic plant evaluation.

Malas also emphasised the significance of ushering in a “third green revolution” through the incorporation of precision equipment, Internet of Things (IoT), sensors, actuators, geo-location systems, big data, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) in agriculture.

The integration of these technologies is poised to revolutionise farming practices, contributing significantly to sustainability and efficiency.

In the realm of cattle breeding, the SMARTFARM project is undertaking specific measures, including cost reduction, enhanced animal units, and pollution control, all aimed at boosting revenue by 20 per cent.

The anticipated outcome is more efficient units, contributing to improved animal welfare and the production of higher-quality milk.

To realise these objectives, the project will employ environmental monitoring systems, early warning alerts for each unit, and a nationwide management system. This comprehensive approach seeks to refine operations, fostering sustainable practices in cattle breeding.

In parallel, the project collaborates with the AGRICYGEN program to implement a genetic improvement initiative in 30 units.

This programme aims to comprehend and elevate the genetic potential of productive animals, to expedite genetic enhancement through innovative breeding methods, specifically targeting superior animals.

Key collaborators in this venture include the Agricultural Research Institute, the Cyprus Research, and Innovation Centre (CyRIC), Teagasc from Ireland, the Volcani Centre from Israel, and the French National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food, and Environment (INRAe).

Additionally, the Veterinary School of the University of Nicosia is set to make significant contributions as a key collaborator.