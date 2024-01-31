January 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsTourism

Cyprus tourism revenue approaches €3 billion in 2023

By Kyriacos Nicolaou012
feature jon this year cyprus attracted many more tourists from countries that are not normally associated with cyprus

Tourism revenue in Cyprus surged to nearly €3 billion during the January-November 2023 period, indicating a remarkable 22.5 per cent annual increase, according to a report released on Wednesday by the state’s statistical service.

This substantial growth not only exceeded the figures for the same period in 2019, a record-setting year for Cypriot tourism with €2.68 billion, but also showcased the sector’s robust recovery.

According to the report, tourism revenue between January and November 2023 reached €2.91 billion.

In comparison, the corresponding period in 2022 reported €2.38 billion, marking a noteworthy 22.5 per cent upswing.

November alone witnessed tourism revenue hitting €113.7 million, demonstrating a significant 17.9 per cent increase compared to the same month in the previous year.

Breaking down the figures further, the per capita spending by tourists in November 2023 amounted to €712.63, showcasing a 10.8 per cent surge from the €643.38 recorded in November 2022.

These indicators point towards both an increase in tourist arrivals and a rise in individual spending, reflecting positively on the Cypriot tourism industry.

Particularly noteworthy is the fact that British tourists constituted the largest share of the tourist market in November 2023, accounting for 26.8 per cent of total visitors.

On average, British tourists spent €71.75 per day during their stay.

Following closely, Polish tourists comprised the second-largest market share at 11.8 per cent, with an average daily expenditure of €81.20.

German tourists, representing the third-largest market share at 10 per cent, exhibited the highest daily spending among the top three markets, reaching €103.24.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Cyprus Institute proposes smart farming Centre of Excellence

Souzana Psara

Suspects’ request for change of murder trial location denied

Nikolaos Prakas

33 kg of cannabis found at airport

Staff Reporter

Pensions now paid within 30 days of retirement

Staff Reporter

Cyprus in ‘top ten’ countries for xenophobia

Jonathan Shkurko

Storms and floods batter north (Update 2)

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign