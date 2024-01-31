Of scrolling and swiping: Thriving in the social media era

Can we find a way back to spontaneity and self-fulfillment at a time where almost everything is presented as curated content?

Nowadays, it feels like everything is content. We’ve spent years endlessly scrolling through social media, guided by algorithms that showcase picture-perfect lifestyles, subtly shaping our view of real-life success. This constant exposure has programmed our minds to prioritise consumption over creation. Caught in this loop of content, we’re feeling its impact on our well-being.

Glorifying the algorithm: insights from Cyprus

A recent survey by KEAN highlights the significant role of social media in the lives of Cypriots. The study reveals that over half of internet users on the island (55 per cent) spend more than three hours a day on social media, with 26 per cent exceeding five hours of usage.

The Let’s Get Real survey shows an overwhelming 96 per cent of those aged 18-35 actively use social media, with 44 per cent posting content either daily or 1-3 times a week, and 80 per cent sharing personal photos and videos.

The deep integration of social media in Cyprus shapes not only personal interactions but also the consumption of news and information. The high engagement levels with platforms like Instagram and Facebook reveal a landscape where digital content significantly influences daily life and perceptions.

Social media, though filled with benefits and discoveries, often presents us with an exaggerated reality that can distort our perception and set unrealistic expectations. In an unconscious effort to keep up, we compare, contrast and compete. This cycle can exhaust our energy and negatively affect our mental health and productivity.

It’s time to consider whether constantly following fast-changing social media trends is actually beneficial.

Curation vs. creation

In the glossy world of social media, it’s easy to believe we’re the masters of our digital universe. Yet, often, we find ourselves controlled by the all-powerful algorithm. Promised inspiration, we’re instead handed a script for our creativity. The quest for the perfect picture, the most engaging video, or the wittiest caption can drain the joy from life’s simple moments.

Instead of sharing what genuinely resonates with us, we often find ourselves modifying our preferences to match the fleeting tastes of the online crowd. The key to breaking this cycle? Stop measuring your life against others and embrace your uniqueness. Your journey is exclusively yours, and how you share it is your choice. Whether or not others relate to your story, its worth remains unchanged.

Don’t feel compelled to join the trend of oversharing or exaggerating every minor success just because it seems popular. Remember, not everyone online is your target audience.

The illusion of virality

In our digital age, the pursuit of going viral has become an obsession for both individuals and brands. The internet is awash with guides on crafting viral content, but here’s the truth: there’s no guaranteed formula for internet fame. You could tick all the boxes and still not hit the mark. And even if you do, it’s often more about timing and platform than superior content.

The nature of viral content is temporary. Among the tiny fraction of content that achieves virality, most is quickly forgotten in the wake of the next big thing. In contrast, genuine life experiences have a lasting impact.

Content creation should transcend the shallow goal of going viral. Life is far more than just material for social media posts. It’s important to maintain a clear boundary between what’s private and what’s public. If you’re not a professional content creator, there’s no need to constantly pull yourself and those around you into a relentless content chase.

Reconnecting with reality

Next time you pause to capture the ‘perfect’ photo or strike numerous poses, ask yourself: Who am I doing this for? What real value does it bring to my life? Answering these questions can help you evaluate your motives and rethink your instinct to prioritise content.

Unlearning ingrained social media habits is challenging. Disconnecting from the digital world can be as daunting as connecting with new people online. Setting your own pace and boundaries with social media is essential but takes time. It’s a crucial step in protecting your self-image and nurturing your identity.

Ultimately, the most important connection you need to make is with yourself. Excessive scrolling and swiping floods your mind with distractions, crowding out space for self-reflection and creativity. As the social media landscape becomes more saturated, its value diminishes. Don’t let your life be dictated by the whims of the Scrollercoaster.