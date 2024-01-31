January 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police in Nicosia arrest two men suspected of thefts

By Staff Reporter09
handcuffs 08
File photo

Police on Tuesday secured testimony against a 39-year-old man for the crime of receiving stolen property.

According to police, during a coordinated operation by CID, the car driven by the 39-year-old suspect with a 26-year-old man as passenger, was identified and stopped in Nicosia.

In the subsequent search of the vehicle, police found various items including watches and electronic tablets, which were confiscated as evidence.

A background check revealed the vehicle had been declared stolen while illegal drugs (cannabis and a crystal substance) were also found.

Police arrested both men for evident offenses and they were taken into custody.

The case in under ongoing Investigation.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Roads to Troodos closed

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

World-renowned Cypriot pianist in Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Intense rains turn Kormakitis roads into rivers (video link)

Iole Damaskinos

Today’s weather: Stormy, orange warning in place

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign