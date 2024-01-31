January 31, 2024

Today’s weather: Stormy, orange warning in place

By Staff Reporter
rain clouds over coast small
Storm clouds approaching over coast in Polis Chrysochous [Photo: Iole Damaskinos]

Weather system ‘Avgi’ continues to affect the island on Wednesday with rains, isolated storms and snowfall expected in the mountains. Hail is also likely and snow may at times be heavy. Frost is expected in foothills and highlands.

An orange warning remains in place until 10pm for intense rains and storms, expected to impact mainly the northern  and eastern areas of the island.

Temperatures will rise to 13C inland, 16C on the south and east coasts, 14C on the west and north coasts, and 2C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly variable, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort, at times locally very strong, up to 6 Beaufort. The sea will be rough.

Rains, isolated storms, and snow will continue overnight with temperature dropping to 4C in the interior, 6C on the coasts, and –2C in the higher mountains. Winds will be variable, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain rough.

Thursday morning will continue with similar conditions prevailing, however, from afternoon onwards the weather is expected to clear. Temperatures are forecast at similar levels, below average for the season.

Periodic rai and snowfall is expected Friday and into the weekend, while temperatures are expected to rise slightly.

The height of the snow in Troodos Square, at the time of issuing the bulletin, was 21 cm.

