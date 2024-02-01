February 1, 2024

Cyprus

Nicosia chosen for European Commission’s intelligent cities challenge

Nicosia has been selected as one of the cities for the Intelligent Cities Challenge (ICC) initiative by the European Commission, it was announced during an information day event held at Nicosia Town Hall on Thursday.

The event was attended by representatives from various sectors, including academic institutions, audit firms, companies, ministries and other organisations.

“The selected cities will receive expert guidance and support to develop and implement strategies to become greener, more sustainable and more intelligent,” the Nicosia Municipality announced.

It also added that “the ICC initiative will help cities harness the power of cutting-edge technologies, while improving their economic competitiveness, social resilience and the quality of life of European citizens”.

The Nicosia Municipality is participating in the programme partners the Nicosia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the CYENS Centre of Excellence.

