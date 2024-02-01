February 1, 2024

Police arrest man for stealing four cars

By Staff Reporter
Police in Nicosia on Wednesday evening arrested a man after he was found to be in possession of keys to four cars.

The man, aged 33, then reportedly pointed out to police a car and admitted he had stolen it.

He was taken to Nicosia’s central police station where he reportedly admitted to having stolen three other cars.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

