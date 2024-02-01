February 1, 2024

Today’s weather: More snow in Troodos

By Staff Reporter03

More snow is expected in the Troodos Mountain range on Thursday, with snow 27 centimetres deep at sunrise.

Snowfall is expected to come with the odd isolated storm, with temperatures in the mountains set to reach just three degrees Celsius.

Elsewhere, isolated rains and storms are forecast mostly on the eastern and northern coasts, moving inland as the day progresses. Temperatures are set to rise to a maximum of 15 degrees Celsius inland and 16 degrees Celsius on the coasts.

Winds will be moderate, no higher than three or four Beaufort.

Overnight, cloud cover is set to persist, with isolated showers expected on the western and northern coasts. Temperatures will drop as low as four degrees Celsius inland, six degrees Celsius on the coasts, and minus two degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Increased cloud, rain, and snow in the mountains are all expected through Friday and the weekend, with temperatures set to rise slightly on Friday and remain constant through the weekend.

Avatar photo

