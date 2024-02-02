February 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Former minister registers to stand for MEP

By Staff Reporter00
Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela
Former Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela

Former Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela announced on Friday he intended to stand on the Disy ticket to be an MEP.

He made the announcement as Disy members were able to register interest in being included on the ticket on Friday morning.

“Cyprus can and should have a strong voice in the European Union. My experience at the health ministry has taught me that with vision and hard work we can succeed,” Hadjipantela said speaking to AlphaNews.

Potential candidates could express interest until lunchtime on Friday, after which the six candidates will be selected.

Other interested parties include current MEPs Loucas Fourlas and Eleni Stavrou. Additionally, vice-president Marios Pelekanos, former Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides, MP Kyriakos Hadjiyiannis, the vice-president of the European Youth Forum Christiana Xenofontos, academic economist Onisoforos Iordanous and businessman Christos Angelidis are also reported to be interested.

The election will be held on June 9.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Company taken to court over health and safety disregard

Jonathan Shkurko

Audit office joins spat over multiple pensions

Jean Christou

THC in high street products to increase

Jonathan Shkurko

‘Is it appropriate for a man of God to slander me?’ (Update)

Tom Cleaver

Bank of Cyprus returns €2.2 million to up-to-date borrowers

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cabinet to decide on interconnector today

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign