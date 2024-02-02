February 2, 2024

Man dies after falling from Tate Modern gallery

The New Tate Modern in London

A man has died after falling from the Tate Modern art gallery building in London, police said on Friday.

The death is being treated as unexpected but is not thought to be suspicious, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Police were called to the Tate, one of London’s top tourist attractions, around 1045 GMT to reports of a man who had fallen from the building. But despite the efforts of medics he died at the scene, authorities said.

The gallery, whose tall chimney is an iconic part of the city’s riverside skyline, said on X it would be shut for the remainder of the day.

