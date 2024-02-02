New exhibitions opening in February

The local art scene is getting ready to welcome a handful of new exhibitions as Nicosia, Paphos and Limassol galleries and spaces will host the new artistic proposals with four of these exhibitions opening on February 9.
Korai Project Space in Nicosia will host the Rivers in the Ocean exhibition with multimedia works by contemporary artists Alev Adil and Asli Bolayir. Curated by Esra Plümer Bardak, the exhibition will run until early March and touches on the connection between global issues and localities. An interactive workshop will also take place throughout the duration of the exhibition where participants will be encouraged to engage with issues revolving around mental health and post-pandemic neuroses. Its dates will be announced soon on the exhibition’s Facebook event (Rivers in the ocean).
In Paphos, a solo exhibition by Kim Gromoll titled The Womb will open at Rally Space. Gromoll is currently an artist in residence at Kimonos Art Centre exploring the ocean as the first womb, its transcended and fluctuating states as well as the connection to the Paphos-born Aphrodite. An opening event will be held on the day at 7pm while the exhibition will run for two more days on February 10 and 11.
Eins Gallery in Limassol will host the first solo exhibition of Georgia Christou titled The Labyrinth of The Very Big and Deafening Nothingness. Open until March 22, the exposition examines the politics associated with inside and outside spaces in an attempt to expose the ways in which women operate within them.
Back in Nicosia, Diatopos Contemporary Art Centre will launch Paris Sergious’ exhibition titled Preconscious. The young painter’s showcase is curated by Daphne Nikita and will run until March 1. Towards the end of February, another exhibition will open in Limassol. The Old Vinegar Factory will host the sculpture installations of Christina Georgiadou and the paintings of Constantinos Georgiades on February 28, with the exhibition remaining open for just a few days.
