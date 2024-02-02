February 2, 2024

Paphos man busted with three grams of cocaine

By Tom Cleaver01
A 23-year-old man from Paphos was arrested on Thursday night after being found to be in possession of three grams of cocaine and 80 grams of cannabis.

Paphos police’s assistant operations director Michalis Nikolaou explained that the drugs were found during a traffic stop on the town’s Poseidon Avenue.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, and subsequently tested positive during a drugs test at a police station.

He reportedly told police he possessed the drugs for his own use.

