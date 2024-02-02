February 2, 2024

Trial of four football hooligans to begin in May

Police in Limassol announced on Friday that a case had been registered at Limassol District Court against four football hooligans, with their trials set to start in May.

The four, aged 39, 28, 26, and 21 years old, had been arrested during the violence which prevented the match between Apollon and Ael in Limassol being played on January 24.

They were all ordered to sign guarantees of €10,000, to present themselves once a week to a police station, and were banned from entering all sports venues until their case is heard.

