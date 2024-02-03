February 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Possible power cuts across much of island

By Tom Cleaver04
dhekelia power station 960x560
Dhekelia power station

The Electricity Authority (EAC) warned on Saturday of possible power outages in parts of the Larnaca, Nicosia and Famagusta districts.

They said they expect the power outages to be “intermittent” and “short in length”, up to a maximum of 30 minutes. It was the second consecutive day they had issued such a warning.

The possible outages are due to the “serious failure” of a generator at the Dhekelia power station, with the Transmission System Operator (TSO) having elected as a result to turn off the power temporarily in various parts of the island to prevent the network from being overloaded.

The EAC said it apologises to the public for any possible inconvenience, and said it wishes to “assure people it is making every effort to resolve this specific matter as soon as possible”.

In addition, they said they urge consumers in the Larnaca, Nicosia and Famagusta districts to “limit as much as possible their use of electricity, especially the use of energy-intensive devices, during the evening peak hours, between 6pm and 9pm”.

They also said properties which have backup generators, such as hospitals, clinics, hotels, and other commercial properties are advised to ensure their generators are in an operable condition.

 

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

