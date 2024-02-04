February 4, 2024

90 traffic cameras on Cypriot roads by year end

There will be a total of 90 fixed traffic cameras on roads across the island, the police said on Sunday.

The cameras will be in operation in a total of 30 locations.

The announcement comes as another eight cameras are set to be put into operation on Monday, four each in Limassol and Larnaca. The new cameras will bring the total of fixed traffic cameras on the island to 68 across 22 locations.

