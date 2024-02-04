February 4, 2024

Man arrested for stealing garage door

A 49-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night in Nicosia after having stolen a garage door.

The incident was uncovered when the garage door’s owner said he heard a “loud noise”, and upon looking out of the window of his house, saw a man carrying his garage door towards a van.

The garage door’s owner the confronted the thief, before calling the police.

Police then searched the van, finding “a number of” air conditioner compressors, two air conditioning units, two windows, and a small door.

They said the thief “did not give satisfactory explanations as to how they came into his possession.”

He was arrested and is expected to appear before the Nicosia District court on Sunday to be remanded.

