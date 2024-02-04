February 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man in critical condition after crashing into tree

By Staff Reporter00
feature gina dozens of additional ambulance vehicles could be used to cut patients’ waiting time in emergency cases

A 42-year-old man is in a critical condition after crashing his car into a tree on Sunday morning.

The collision took place in the village of Episkopi at around 5:30am.

The man initially trapped in his car following the crash, and had to be extricated from his car by the fire brigade.

He was taken by ambulance first to the Limassol General hospital but was later transferred to the Nicosia General hospital after having been intubated.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Gearing up for more graphic stories

Eleni Philippou

Paphos man on the hunt for ‘scam artist’ nephew

Tom Cleaver

90 traffic cameras on Cypriot roads by year end

Staff Reporter

Isias hotel defendants ‘should look us in the eye’

Tom Cleaver

Platres-Troodos road closed to all vehicles (Update)

Staff Reporter

Cyprus launchpad as UK bombs Yemen again (Update)

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign