February 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roads ‘open but slippery’ in mountains

By Staff Reporter00
troodos snow police
File photo

All roads in mountainous areas in Cyprus are open to all vehicles on Sunday, but police advised drivers to be especially careful and vigilant as they remain slippery.

They added that they had taken “specific measures” in Troodos to facilitate and ensure the safety of visitors to the area, while advising those travelling to remain informed about the latest developments and drive with care.

