February 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
RussiaWorld

Interview with Putin? Tucker Carlson says: ‘We’ll see’

By Reuters News Service00
tucker
Tucker Carlson speaks as conservative leaders and personalities attend Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, whose arrival in Moscow has fuelled speculation he may become the first Western journalist to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin during the war in Ukraine, kept his cards close to his chest on Monday.

Russian media showed pictures of Carlson at several spots around Moscow, including at a box at the Bolshoi Theatre and eating at a hotel.

“It is beautiful,” Carlson said of Moscow in an interview aired by the Izvestia newspaper. “I just wanted to see it because, you know, I have read so much about it but I have never seen it before.”

When asked if he was in Moscow to interview Putin, Carlson said: “We’ll see”. He then smiled.

The Kremlin, asked the same question, said it could hardly be expected to comment on the comings and goings of foreign journalists or provide a running commentary on them.

“Many foreign journalists come to Russia every day, many continue to work here, and we welcome this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “We have nothing to announce in terms of the president’s interviews to foreign media.”

Carlson launched a new subscription-based streaming video service in December to capitalize on his popularity among conservative U.S. voters. An interview he posted on X with former president Donald Trump last August has drawn more than 267 million views, according to the social media platform.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor’s claim ‘a brazen lie’

Reuters News Service

Gaza doctor describes ordeal of detention

Reuters News Service

US Senate unveils $118bn bill on border security, aid for Ukraine, Israel

Reuters News Service

Forest fires kill 112 in Chile

Reuters News Service

Dani Alves faces sexual assault charge in Spain

Reuters News Service

Palestinians hope Blinken visit can deliver Gaza truce before Rafah assault

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign