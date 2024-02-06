30 new Charterholders welcomed into Global CFA fold

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society of Cyprus officially welcomed 30 new CFA Charterholders to its circle in a glamorous award ceremony, attended by the president and vice president of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the president and members of the Board of Directors of the CFA Society Cyprus.
The new Charterholders have successfully completed the CFA Institute’s three levels of demanding exams, and accumulated 4,000 hours of professional experience. The CFA Institute counts more than 200,000 members worldwide, working chiefly in the investment industry.
Congratulating the new Charterholders, CFA Society Cyprus President Andreas Cleanthous, pointed out that the increasing interest in obtaining the CFA Charter professional title is tangible evidence of its recognition, affirming its reputation as the ‘golden standard’ among financial credentials.
President Cleanthous urged the 30 new Charterholders to continue with the same dedication and strive to improve the knowledge and practical skills they have gained. He also assured them that the CFA Society Cyprus will continue to support them by providing opportunities for ongoing education, as well as professional and social networking.
Moreover, the CFA Society Cyprus chief stressed that the key to a bright and fruitful future is the commitment to the Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct Standards of the CFA Institute.
The new Charterholders were congratulated in an online message by CFA Institute President and CEO Margaret Frankin.
The new CFA Charterholders are:
Adamos Kitros, Anastazia Hadjiyianni, Andreas Yiangou, Artem Kondrashov, Charalampos Patsias, Christodoulos Georgiou, Christos Zannetti, Demetris Constantinou, Dmitrii Kalugin, Eleftherios Kouppas, Emmanouel Panayiotou, Georgios Koronidis, Georgios Ioannou, Ioannis Konstantinou, Kypros Papadopoulos, Kyriacos Inios, Marianna Siekkeri, Marina Atta, Michael Hadjikyrou, Minas Mellos, Nikola Tsakkistou, Nikoletta Ioannou, Petro Novikov, Savvas Christofi, Stelios Zagkreos, Stella Mourouzidou Damtsa, Tasos Panagiotou, Theodora Klatsia, Timotheos Ioannou, Vrionis Karayiannis.
Exclusive sponsor of the ceremony was TFI Markets Ltd, which provides specialised currency solutions as an approved Electronic Money Institution and Investment Firm.