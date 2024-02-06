Cypriot artists stage 10 performances at Nicosia International Festival

The Nicosia International Festival, which is part of the capital city’s bid for the European Capital of Culture 2030, remains true to its long-term strategy of showcasing Cypriot creators alongside internationally renowned artists and dedicates February to them.

Ten performances by local creators will fill the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, many of which are part of the festival’s Under 30 section.

The month began with the Symphony of Language concert on Tuesday, bringing the world of opera and classical singing closer to younger audiences.

On Friday night, Nefeli Kentoni will present a play in English that explores the paradoxical relationship between tenderness and violence. Also part of the Under 30 section and supported by the Cyprus Youth Organisation, the Katabasis play encompasses an international and multilingual ensemble of performers.

On the following evening, Cypriot musician Avgi Stavrou will present her new album Now You See Me at 6pm, highlighting the diversity of every human being. Her lyrics are based on her own life experiences and the struggle for the acceptance of her diversity by society.

The last concert for this week is a party concert for the whole family on Sunday afternoon at 4pm. The Strovolos Municipality – European University Cyprus Symphony Band will give festivalgoers the opportunity to get to know the composers and the full set of musical instruments that make up a symphonic band. More than 35 musicians of various ages will perform favourite works by composers such as Strauss, Beethoven, Shostakovich, Morricone, ABBA, Vangelis Papathanasiou, Manos Hadjidakis and more.

Next week’s programme will begin with a tribute concert to Cypriot composer Michalis Christodoulides and to Cypriot poetry. On February 13, the festival together with Akel will present a performance of songs from the Akritikos Cycle of the 11th and 12th centuries, together with shadow theatre techniques.

Another performance part of the festival’s Under 30 section will follow, presenting Jo Loui’s My Story: Embracing the Past, Living the Present. The 6pm concert on February 18 will present Jo Loui’s first album which is all about foreignness, depression and gender dysphoria, standing up against homophobia and discrimination. More music will follow later the same evening at 8.30pm as the five-piece indie and alternative rock band Salty River presents its first album Wild.

Up next is a concert of contemporary scholarly music consisting of works by composer George Papageorgiou based on the poetry collection of Charles Baudelaire. The Flowers of Evil will sound at the Theatre on February 21 presenting music written for a small orchestral ensemble.

On the following evening, the Quintus Ensemble and the Chamber Fusion Quintet will highlight the global character of Cypriot traditional music. February 22’s concert will present a different musical journey of Cypriot traditional music and song, guided by the orchestrations of Neocles Neofytidis and accompanied by the poems of Cypriots Dimitris Lipertis, Michalis Pasiardis and Kostas Montis.

February’s final festival concert on Sunday 25 is another one from the Under 30 section. This time, Kyriakos Kosta and Katerina Paraschou pay tribute to Greek theatrical songs. New arrangements of the works of Greek composers of the 20th and 21st century will be presented, accompanied by a 7-piece orchestra to wrap up a packed month with the Nicosia International Festival.

Symphony of Language

Piano and voice recital byEleni Charalambous and Christos Fountos. February 6. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Katabasis

Theatrical performance, written and directed by Nefeli Kentoni. February 9. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In English. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Now You See Me

Album presentation by Avgi Stavrou. February 10. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 6pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Let’s Music

Family party concert by the Strovolos Municipality – European University Cyprus Symphony Band. February 11. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 4pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

On the Edges of the Edges at the End of the World

Concert honouring Cypriot composer Michalis Christodoulides and to Cypriot poetry. February 13. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

My Story: Embracing the Past, Living the Present

Album presentation by Jo Loui. February 18. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 6pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Salty River

Alternative, indie rock band presents album. February 18. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Flowers of Evil

Concert-performance by composer George Papageorgiou based on the poetry collection by Charles Baudelaire. February 21. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Cypriot Music Otherwise…Now

Concert by the Quintus Ensemble and the Chamber Fusion Quintet. February 22. . Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Six & Five

Performance of Greek theatrical songs, curated by Kyriakos Kosta and Katerina Paraschou. February 25. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com