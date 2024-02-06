February 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company NewsEducation

February open days at The Island Private School

By Press Release041
February heralds Open Days at The Island Private School. In addition to our weekly Wednesday school tours, which you can book all year round HERE, this month we have two special events:

If you don’t happen to be in Cyprus, you are invited to a virtual Open Day on February 9, 2024. To connect with us then, please register HERE. As part of this remote Open Day, you will have the chance to:

  • ✨Explore the three different curricula and paedagogies we offer
  • ✨Learn more about the School’s admissions process
  • ✨Engage in live Q&A sessions with school experts

Meanwhile, if you happen to be in Cyprus, come join us for an in-person Open Day on February 17, 2024 at our school campus. To do so, please register HERE. From 11am-2pm, you will:

  • ✨Meet our incredible team of teachers who bring diverse experiences and teaching practices from around the world
  • ✨Explore the unique aspects of Montessori, Waldorf, and IB education, and discover how these paedagogies nurture holistic development. Visit live classes, witness teaching methods in action, and even take exams, if you wish!
  • ✨Enjoy meaningful conversations with our programme coordinators and discover the specific practices designed to prepare students for the challenges of the 21st century.

And don’t forget to bring your children along, too, as they will get to take part in activities that will ignite their passion for education, as well as enjoy our beautiful school grounds.

We look forward to seeing you – both virtually and touring our campus in person!

