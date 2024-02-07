February 7, 2024

Driver dies after crashing into bus

The driver of the car who crashed into a stopped bus in Peristerona on Tuesday afternoon has died, police said on Wednesday.

Seventy-eight-year-old Panikos Philipou from Paliometocho succumbed to his injuries after he was transported to Nicosia general hospital.

The fatal road collision took place around 2.30pm when the pensioner was driving on Nicosia avenue in Peristerona. Under conditions that are being investigated, he hit the back of the bus, which had stopped at a bus stop to pick up a passenger.

The driver and passengers of the bus were not injured.

An autopsy showed that the deceased passed away due to multiple injuries to his body and vital organs.

 

