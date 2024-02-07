February 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mosquito spraying in Larnaca

By Staff Reporter00
Larnaca mosquitoes spraying

Mosquito control is to be intensified due to an outbreak of the insects, Larnaca municipality health service said on Wednesday.

The upsurge is reportedly due to their eggs hatching in stagnant water caused by the recent heavy rains.

Crucial areas such as rainwater grates, canals and areas surrounding the salt ponds are currently being sprayed.

For any information, members of the public ican contact the Larnaca municipality complaints office at 24816530 or the health service at 24816557/559.

 

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

German president to visit Cyprus

Staff Reporter

Extradited Turkish Cypriot lawyer to arrive on Thursday

Nikolaos Prakas

Creative events coming up at Leventis Gallery

Eleni Philippou

Minors held with adults in Nicosia prisons

Gina Agapiou

Man robbed and assaulted with electrocution device in Limassol

Iole Damaskinos

Restaurant review: Nom, Nicosia

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign