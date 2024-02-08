Cyprus Open Chess Championship to attract talents from all over the country

The anticipation is palpable as the Cyprus Chess Federation proudly announces the much-awaited Cyprus Open Chess Championship 2024, to be carried out with the support of Freedom Finance Europe.
The tournament will be held from February 9th to March 3rd, at the prestigious venue of Hotel Elias, in the heart of Limassol.
The Cyprus Open Chess Championship, renowned for its rich tradition of fostering intellectual growth and exchange among chess enthusiasts all around Cyprus, is set to bring together a diverse array of players, including titled masters and ambitious amateurs, all eager to showcase their strategic prowess and tactical acumen on the board.
This year’s championship promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with top-tier players vying for supremacy over the 64 squares.
The Cyprus Chess Federation is proud to announce Freedom Finance Europe as the general partner of the championship. Freedom Finance Europe, a leading financial services company committed to social responsibility and local impact, shares the federation’s passion for excellence and community engagement.
“We are thrilled to have Freedom Finance Europe as our general partner for the Cyprus Open Chess Championship 2024,” said Criton Tornaritis, President of the Cyprus Chess Federation.
“Their dedication to empowering individuals aligns perfectly with our mission to promote intellectual competition and camaraderie through chess. Together, we look forward to delivering an exceptional championship experience for players and spectators alike.”
Evgeniy Tyapkin, Executive Director of Freedom Finance Europe, noted the company’s long-term commitment to supporting Cyprus’ chess culture, which will ultimately contribute to a thriving and innovative environment in the country.
“We believe that chess helps people to choose winning strategies not only in the sport, but also in business and in life in general. People who are successful in chess often achieve high results in other spheres. That is why we consider chess education to be very important for children and for any society.
“We aim to expand the network of chess schools across the country, to create an inspiring environment for raising new champions, and also promote chess playing across all age groups,” he said.
As the countdown to the Cyprus Open Chess Championship 2024 begins, all eyes are on Limassol, where the stage is set for an exhilarating clash of intellects. Whether you’re a seasoned titled player or an aspiring amateur, this is an event not to be missed.