Limassol murder trial postponed again

The trial of the four defendants charged with the murder of 55-year-old Thanasis Kalogeropoulos in Limassol has once again been postponed.
The criminal court set a new date on March 14.
Legal representatives for the four defendants, aged 44, 41, 22, and 21, stated that their clients are not prepared to respond to the charges due to the recent delivery of testimonial material, which they have not yet fully received.
The lawyer representing the fourth defendant highlighted concerns that his client had been prematurely judged by the media and emphasised the absence of scientific evidence linking him to the crime. He further noted the prosecution’s haste in processing the case, as new testimonial material continued to emerge.
Additionally, the defence counsel raised the issue of the arrest of four individuals resembling the alleged motorcycle driver, whose connection to the case has not been addressed in the testimonial material provided thus far.
In response to the defence’s concerns, a request was made for access to the investigation file and a detailed list of witness material to identify any missing evidence.
Acknowledging the validity of the defence’s request, the prosecution requested a formal, written petition outlining the remaining testimonial material required.
Therefore, the court adjourned the proceedings to March 14, at 9am, while the four accused will remain in custody at the central prison.
During today’s proceedings, which were again conducted under draconian security measures, the lawyer of the 44-year-old, first accused, applied for legal aid.
The four defendants face common charges, the most serious being premeditated murder, while the 22-year-old also faces the charge of accessory after the fact.
The 41-year-old and the 21-year-old are alleged to be the killers of Kalogeropoulos, while the 44-year-old is the owner of a mansion in Skarinou, where it is believed that the plan to murder the 55-year-old was organised.
The murder occurred on October 30 last year in the parking lot of a Limassol seaside restaurant, when Kalogeropoulos was gunned down on his way to his morning swim.