February 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalShipping

Maersk warns oversupply to hit profits amid Red Sea uncertainty

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: maersk's logo is seen in stored containers at zona franca in barcelona
FILE PHOTO: Maersk's logo is seen in stored containers at Zona Franca in Barcelona, Spain, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

Maersk said on Thursday Red Sea trade disruptions would not be a major boost for the company and an oversupply of vessels would hit its earnings this year, sending its shares sharply lower.

The warning, which also led the Danish group to suspend its share buyback programme, is in stark contrast with investors’ recent optimism about the sector.

Shipping companies have been among the best performing stocks in Europe so far in 2024 as the re-routing of vessels following attacks on shipping by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea – a major trading route – boosted freight rates.

Maersk, which like other shippers has been diverting some vessels on a longer route around Africa, said it expected underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between $1 billion and $6 billion this year, compared with the $9.6 billion achieved last year.

Analysts in an LSEG poll are on average forecasting Maersk, which is viewed as a barometer of world trade, to post EBITDA of $6.6 billion this year.

The company said it expected “significant oversupply challenges” in sea-going container shipping to materialize fully during 2024. Pandemic-related bottlenecks that boosted profits among shipping companies in 2022 resulted in a wave of new vessel orders.

“High uncertainty remains around the duration and degree of the Red Sea disruption with the duration from one quarter to full year reflected in the guidance range,” the company added in a statement.

CEO Vincent Clerc said those disruptions in no way resembled what happened to container shipping during the pandemic and would not be a major boost for the company.

Sydbank analyst Mikkel Emil Jensen called the financial report “weak” and said the company’s guidance indicated a net loss for 2024.

Maersk’s shares dropped 12 per cent at the open, while those of rival Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) fell around 10 per cent.

Maersk said EBITDA dropped to $839 million in the fourth quarter from $6.54 billion a year earlier, lagging analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

The company also suspended its share buyback programme and said it would review the decision once market conditions in ocean container shipping had settled.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Russia’s Yandex management to be largest shareholder after planned $5.2 billion deal

Reuters News Service

The comprehensive guide to shipping container types

CyprusMail

The evolution of Ethereum price within the Graffiti Art Movement

CM Guest Columnist

Big Oil offers record returns to lure investors back

Reuters News Service

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

UK homebuilder Barratt to buy Redrow in 2.52 billion pound deal

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign