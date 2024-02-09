February 9, 2024

Around 42 child cancer cases in Cyprus every year

The Makarios children's hospital in Nicosia

An average of around 42 cancer diagnoses every year are detected in people under 19 in Cyprus, according to the director of the paediatric oncology-haematology clinic of Makarios hospital in Nicosia Loizos Loizou.

“Most recent cases involved acute leukaemia, brain tumours, lymphomas, sarcomas, bone, kidney, liver and various other organ tumours,” Loizou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Friday.

“However, cancer prevention in children is limited, and key treatments go towards adults,” he added.

Early diagnosis and proper treatment help cure most children as the cure rate of children from cancer and leukaemia is more than 80 per cent in developed countries, according to Loizou.

“A large team of doctors, nurses and many other specialists at the clinic are by the children’s side to comfort them, guide them, advise them with the best that care that can be offered today,” he said, adding that specialised psychological and social approaches to young patients and their families is crucial during treatment.

