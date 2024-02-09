eBOS Technologies and UCLan Cyprus sign MoC

UCLan Cyprus and eBOS Technologies signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) on January 29, 2024. By joining forces, the two organisations will enhance the local ecosystem by combining their strong know-how and capabilities. The MoC also signifies the commitment shared by both parties to strengthen their research capacity, as well as to advance the academic environment and industrial landscape of Cyprus.

At the heart of the MoC lies the joint vision for a knowledge-driven society. This partnership aims at knowledge- and expertise-sharing, participation in joint research and innovation projects, opportunities for students to work on real industry projects and collaborate with professionals, and on facilitating the design of academic curricula to meet the needs of the ICT industry.

“We are delighted and honoured to extend further our existing excellent collaboration with UCLan Cyprus,” said Research & Development Director of eBOS Technologies Dr Loizos Christofi. “This is an exciting opportunity for both organisations to work together in additional joint R&D activities, and achieve mutual success. It also lays the ground for enhancing the academic and research skills of our personnel through the employee development programme.”

For his part, UCLan Cyprus Rector, Professor Polycarpou, emphasised the importance of the collaboration. “UCLan Cyprus welcomes this initiative, as the Memorandum of Collaboration with eBOS Technologies marks the formalisation of a successful collaboration between the two organisations,” noted Rector Polycarpou. “This MoC will offer further grounds for this partnership to grow through a wider range of joint activities for the benefit of both parties, and, more importantly, the broader society. The University is proud to partner with an ICT industry leader such as eBOS, which is always at the forefront of technology, research and innovation.”

Dr Nearchos Paspallis, Associate Professor of Computing, and Head of the School of Sciences, observed that: “this is an important agreement, as both UCLan Cyprus and eBOS Technologies, prioritise excellence in research”.

“Our ongoing collaboration will not only enhance our research capacity, but it will also allow us to increase our impact, both in terms of strengthening our academic curriculum, but also in terms of engaging our students and staff in the design, development, and evaluation of real-world, high-impact products,” he added.

Dr. Panayiotis Andreou, who serves as an Associate Professor of Data Management, pointed out that: “this significant milestone marks the beginning of an enhanced partnership that will undoubtedly propel research and innovation to new heights”.

“It sets stage for a cooperative alliance that will foster a dynamic exchange of knowledge and synergise our strengths to push the boundaries of innovation and scientific excellence,” he continued. “In addition, this partnership will help us to shape the practitioners of tomorrow by equipping our students with the necessary skills and practical experience to succeed in the competitive IT world. Through exposure to industry practices, cutting-edge tools and technologies, students will get the opportunity to enhance their employability, increase their professional awareness, and network.”

About UCLan Cyprus:

UCLan Cyprus, a leading British educational institution, offers individuals a unique opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills in current science, engineering, law and business topics, practices and trends, thanks to its wide range of programmes. UCLan Cyprus is further committed to the development and application of social initiatives through its programmes and research projects.