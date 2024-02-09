February 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested in possession of parlour gun

By Tom Cleaver00
×ÅÉÑÏÐÅÄÅÓ

A 39-year-old man from the hillside village of Arakapas was arrested on Thursday night after being found to be in possession of a parlour gun.

The arrest was made after police obtained a warrant to search the man’s house after a burglary was reported in the nearby village of Melini.

In addition to the gun, police found one military cartridge, two counterfeit parlour gun cartridges, three other parlour gun cartridges, and three cartridges of “unknown” nature.

They established that the man is not the legal owner of any firearm and arrested him.

Subsequent searches of the man’s house turned up “a large amount of various tools and machinery”.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Police ‘awaiting instructions’ in Turkish Cypriot lawyer case

Tom Cleaver

Minister to meet farmers to discuss demands

Tom Cleaver

Today’s weather: Intermittent clouds

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Primary school uncovers its 19th century origins

Gina Agapiou

Migrant boats escorted ashore near Ayia Napa

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign