Police ‘awaiting instructions’ in Turkish Cypriot lawyer case

The police are “awaiting instructions” from the Legal service regarding the case of extradited Turkish Cypriot lawyer Akan Kursat, police spokesman Christos Andreou said on Friday.

Kursat was expected to arrive in Cyprus on Thursday night after having been arrested in Italy on New Year’s Eve pursuant to a European arrest warrant put out based on his alleged involvement in the illegal exploitation of Greek Cypriot properties in the north.

Andreou said the case file will be forwarded to the Legal service on Friday morning, and that further instructions are expected to be given later in the day.

Additionally, he disclosed that as part of the same case, there are outstanding European arrest warrants for three others.

They include British national Gary Robb, a convicted fraud who built properties on Greek Cypriot land in Klepini on a development known as the “Amaranta Valley Estate” which was never finished.

The others are contractor Tuncel Tahir Soykan and construction engineer Kutsal Tokatlioglu.

Kursat, Soykan, and Tokatlioglu are believed to be linked to Robb’s company Aga Developments, which defrauded a total of 57 people into buying houses in the north which were never completed.

Robb had moved to the north and started the company after the nightclub he owned in his home country was raided by drugs officers in 1997.

Kursat consented to his own extradition on February 1 after having initially objected on the grounds that he would not be safe in a prison in the Republic, given that a Turkish Cypriot detainee had been killed in 2022.

His arrest is widely perceived in the north as being politically motivated, with Cyprus Turkish Bar Association chairman Hasan Esendagli saying Kursat had been “taken hostage”.

He criticised the Republic of Cyprus’ approach to the matter, saying the Republic has “created intercommunal and state-wide conflicts by criminalising some acts within its own territory, especially by making it easier to criminalise Turkish Cypriots, and by using the legal advantages which come with membership of the European Union”.

Meanwhile, Tufan Erhurman, leader of the north’s main opposition political party the CTP, the party to which Kursat’s wife, the north’s ‘deputy parliament speaker’ Fazilet Ozdenefe belongs, also expressed his disapproval.

He said the Greek Cypriot side is using the case to “create conditions of concern”, and described his arrest as a “political” work.

Turkish Cypriot Leader Ersin Tatar had also reportedly called a “critical” meeting regarding Kursat’s arrest with Turkish Ambassador in Nicosia Metin Feyzioglu, Erhurman, and the north’s chief public prosecutor Sarper Altincik.

Tatar’s only public intervention on the matter so farwas to express that he is “closely following” the case.