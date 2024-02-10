February 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
144 migrants rescued, boat drivers arrested

By Andria Kades0282
migrant boat
File photo: a boat with migrants
A total of 32 children were rescued

Authorities on Saturday said 144 migrants were found off Cyprus’ shores, after two boats were spotted by marine police.

The migrants have been transferred to the Pournara reception facilities while two individuals aged 20 and 49 were arrested for driving the boat.

The first boat was spotted at 5pm on Friday close to Ayia Napa, carrying 21 individuals from Syria of which 12 were men, two women and seven children. Three of the children were unaccompanied minors.

All migrants were taken to Ayia Napa marina to document their arrival, where the 20-year-old described as the boat driver was arrested. The remaining 20 individuals were taken to Pournara reception in Kokkinotrimithia.

The second boat was spotted at 7pm on Friday off Cape Greco. It had 96 migrants from Syria, of which 65 were men, six women and 25 children. Fourteen of the children were unaccompanied minors.

They too were transferred to Ayia Napa marina and consequently Pournara. A 49-year-old man was arrested for driving the boat.

Authorities also said at 11:30pm on Friday, 27 migrants were spotted wandering around the Troullous area. They were 24 men, two women and one child.

All were transferred to Pournara.

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

