February 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Makarios statue defaced in Paphos

By Andria Kades0214
makarios statue
The defaced statue

Police on Sunday were trying to track who may have written ‘Koumas, die’ on a Makarios statue in Paphos.

George Koumas is the head of the Cyprus Football Association, where stadium violence has become a sore point and hooligans arrested.

Paphos deputy operations chief Michalis Nikolaou said a patrol vehicle noticed Makarios’ statue defaced with spray paint.

The wording was partially removed, while a municipality team was expected to reach the scene on Sunday afternoon to clean up the graffiti with a water pressure.

Koumas has recently come under fire after the top tier Nea Salamina against APOEL Nicosia game was interrupted after a flare landed close to where home substitute players were warming up.

Footage showed Nea Salamina player George Papageorgiou rolling on the ground, clutching his head. Hospital tests showed impaired hearing in his left ear, media reports said.

He also recently stated that he would not accept Turkish Cypriots’ attempts to unilaterally join the international football community.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Valentine’s events are not just for couples

Eleni Philippou

Photovoltaics plan by month’s end

Tom Cleaver

First-time visit: German president arriving to Cyprus

Andria Kades

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Souzana Psara

Invoices ‘weaponised’ in ongoing LNG dispute

Elias Hazou

Ministers lambast ‘costly, unviable’ local government reform

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign