Cyprus short film festival moves to Paphos

By Eleni Philippou
This Saturday, the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus will showcase awarded short films from its programme in Paphos for the first time. Starting at 7.30pm at the Attikon Multicultural Space, three short films from the festival’s international competition section will be screened, followed by five more awarded films from the national competition.

The event has free entry so cinephiles can enjoy the screenings. The short films from the international competition include Spanish Daydreaming So Vividly About Our Spanish Holidays, which won first prize for Best Short Film, the Australian Marungka Tjalatjunu / Dipped in Black, which received the Best Director Award and second prize for Best Short Film and Suddenly TV, a film from Sudan and Qatar that won the Best Documentary Award.

Then, the national competition winners will be screened including The Tornado Outside (first prize for Best Cypriot Short Film), Acceptance (second prize for Best Cypriot Short Film), Buffer Zone (Dinos Katsouridis Best Director Award & Best Performance Award) and Pillars (Best Cinematography Award). Also screening on Saturday night is EFA 2024 Short Film Nomination Aerolin from Greece, concluding a night of award-winning cinema.

 

International Short Film Festival of Cyprus in Paphos

Award short film screenings. February 17. Attikon Multicultural Space, Paphos. 7.30pm. Free. Tel: 99-426673. [email protected]

