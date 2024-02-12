Daily News Briefing

February 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
By Tom Cleaver
In today’s episode, UN Envoy Maria Angela Holguin will be back in Cyprus in mid-March.

Meanwhile, the government is working on plans to offer incentives to young families and couples to resettle Maronite villages in the north.

Elsewhere, police were trying to track who may have written “Koumas, die” on a Makarios statue in Paphos.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

