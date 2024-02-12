February 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
AsiaWorld

Death toll from Philippines landslide jumps to 68

By Reuters News Service01
landslide in maco, davao de oro
Police carry a body bag as search and rescue operations continue in the landslide-hit village of Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro, Philippines

The death toll from a landslide in the southern Philippines has climbed to 68 as officials said on Monday the window of finding more survivors is closing.

Rescuers were looking for 51 more people in the wake of the Feb. 6 landslide, which struck outside a gold mine in Maco town in Davao de Oro province and buried homes and vehicles that were supposed to ferry employees of the mining company.

Disaster authorities plan to shift their focus from search and rescue to search and retrieval beginning on Tuesday, Maco town disaster officer Ariel Capoy said.

Torrential rains have battered Davao de Oro in recent weeks, triggering floods and landslides, forcing many families to flee their homes.

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, was providing $1.25 million in humanitarian aid to the affected communities in the southern islands, its embassy in Manila said in a statement.

The U.S. Defense Department also provided two C-130 cargo planes to help deliver food packs in the affected communities.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Israel frees two hostages, Gaza officials say air strikes kill 67

Reuters News Service

Shooting incident at Greek shipping company leaves four dead, wounds two

Reuters News Service

Marathon world record holder Kiptum dies in road accident

Reuters News Service

Netanyahu says ‘enough’ remaining Israeli hostages alive to warrant Gaza war

Reuters News Service

King Charles attends church in first public outing since cancer diagnosis announced

Reuters News Service

Hamas says any Israeli ground offensive in Rafah will ‘blow up’ hostage exchange talks – Aqsa TV

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign