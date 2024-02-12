February 12, 2024

Disy pledges support of Gesy

Disy party will continue its support of Gesy, party leader Annita Demetriou said on Monday.

She was speaking during a meeting with state doctors union Pasyki and committee chairman and Disy MP Efthimios Diplaros,

“Public hospitals and state doctors play a huge role in safeguarding everyone’s health,” Demetriou said, adding that public hospitals are the backbone of the public healthcare system.

The two main areas of focus, she said, are the financial viability of public hospitals, as well as ensuring that the party can provide whatever is needed to ensure ease and functionality while resolving any issues that they currently face.

Disy aims to hold similar meetings and discussions with other bodies that focus on the health sector soon to further discuss this topic.

 

